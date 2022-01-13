Royals Rumblings - News for January 13, 2021

Kansas City Royals: RF Jose Guillen—Three years, $36 million After posting a 116 OPS+ with 23 home runs and 99 RBI with the Mariners in 2007, Guillen was one of the top power bats on the market, though there was also a reason he had played for eight teams in 11 seasons. He hit .256 with a .308 on-base percentage and 94 OPS+ during his time with the Royals, tallying minus-2.3 WAR in 340 games.

Then came 1971. The Royals, eagerly awaiting the completion of their new ballpark a few miles to the east, still played at Municipal. Original Royal Lou Piniella remained with the team, Amos Otis, Cookie Rojas and Paul Splittorff were in their second campaigns with KC, Fred Patek came over from Pittsburgh, Dick Drago was the ace of the rotation, and Ted Abernathy, one of the first pitchers to make closing his specialty, was playing the next-to-last season of a big league career he started in 1955. And it was the season the Royals, still in their baseball infancy, broke through. Playing one game short of a full 162-contest slate, the club won 85 times to earn its first winning season.

