Royals Review Radio: Alec Lewis talks Bobby Witt, Jr. and the young pitchers

Alec Lewis and Jeremy “Hokius” Greco are joined by Alec Lewis of The Athletic to talk about the new Royals’ minor league housing facility, whether Bobby Witt, Jr. can make the big league squad to begin the year, the young pitchers, and outfield options.

You can follow Alex Duvall on Twitter at @RoyalsFarm and Hokius at @hokius.You can also read Alex Duvall’s work at Royals Farm Report. You can follow Alec Lewis on Twitter at @alec_lewis and you can read his work at The Athletic.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.