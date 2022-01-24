Royals Rumblings - News for January 24, 2022

Vahe Gregorian writes about the five-year anniversary of Yordano Ventura’s tragic death.

That’s why when Moore met with Ventura at the end of the 2016 season, he told him he loved him, that “we needed to help him” and encouraged him to stay in Kansas City that offseason. He even told Ventura he could live in his home. Or with Rene Francisco, now the Royals’ vice president of international operations who had signed the 17-year-old Ventura for $28,000 in 2008. Ventura didn’t want to do either, though. And Moore now says with sadness that if he had it to do over again he would have demanded Ventura stay instead of offering it. “He wasn’t ready to make good decisions for his personal life on a consistent basis,” he said.

Travis Ice at Perfect Game writes that local prospects are flourishing in the farm system.

Kudrna, who in his senior year at Blue Valley Southwest High School had one of the most projectable frames in the country - 6-foot-3, 195 pounds - was also sitting 91-93 mph with his fastball and would occasionally touch 96 mph. Most scouts who saw him projected future plus velocity on his heater (you can read Kudrna’s report from the 2020 PG National Showcase on his PG profile here), and according to the Royals official we spoke with, Kudrna has already put on 20-30 pounds of “good weight” and he’s regularly touching 99 mph with his fastball these days.

George Brett gave remarks in Reno at a benefit for the University of Nevada.

“When I was drafted, I gave myself five years to the major leagues or I was going to retire,” Brett said. “Thankfully for me, I was drafted by an expansion ball club. I moved up the ranks quickly. I got to the big leagues by 20 and was able to play for 20 (years). It was a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication. I went through that process and hopefully, they go through the same thing.”

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals thinks Ben Hernandez is due for a breakout.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman considers trading some Royals as DH candidates in the NL.

