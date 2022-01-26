 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pop Culture Corner: When was the last time you couldn’t wait for something to come out?

By Matthew LaMar
The character “The Watcher” from the game Horizon Zero Dawn is paraded at the Los Angeles Convention Center on day one of E3 2017, the three-day Electronic Entertainment Expo, one of the biggest events in the gaming industry calendar, in Los Angeles, California on June 13, 2017.
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

There are a lot of things that I’ve noticed have changed now that my age has changed from starting with a “2” to starting with a “3.” One such thing that I’ve noticed is that eating poorly makes me feel bad. Not, like, makes me fatter, though it does that also—it makes me feel bad. I cannot eat junk all day anymore and have to eat some fruits or veggies to not feel like junk. It’s a development that I’m not particularly fond of, but it makes sense, so, whatever.

But another development that has been quite interesting for me—one that I am rather neutral about, thankfully—is how infrequently I am ravenously waiting for a piece of media to come out.

Consider: Horizon: Forbidden West is coming out next month. Horizon: Zero Dawn was the best video game of 2017 (fight me, Breath of the Wild fans; I liked that game too but I will die on that hill), and it’s one of my favorite games of all time. And yet, I am not particularly riled up about its release, even though I’m looking forward to it. Forbidden West will come out when it comes out, and if it gets delayed, oh well. I was looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077, too, but it has not gotten its next-gen console release yet, so I have waited over a year and will continue to wait until it gets its next-gen console release.

I do not think this is patience. I have precious little patience for a lot of things, as do most Americans I’d wager. For instance, as a roller coaster buff, I make specific vacation trips to hit up certain parks. But I do so in order to plan around lines, as I hate standing in line for more than half an hour, despite an reality where 1+ hour wait times are not at all unusual for popular rides in most places. I also hate traffic of any sort, and living and driving in Los Angeles sounds like my version of hell.

Rather, I think this is simply due to my life as an adult versus my life as a teenager or college kid. I am blessed to have disposable income right now, but I do not have disposable time. I work 40 hours a week at my day job, write for this here website as a side job, and rehearse with two music ensembles—in addition to all the normal requirements of life. I only have a certain amount of time to do fun things, and there is an ever-growing list of things I’d like to do again or try. So if a game gets delayed, so what? I won’t have a problem filling my time. Like, I loved Horizon: Zero Dawn. Have I replayed it even once? No.

Contrast this with my younger self, where I had way more time. I didn’t work summers until I was in college, and so my middle school and high school summers were spent with three uninterrupted months every year of doing nothing but what I wanted to. And even in college, I did not spend 40 hours a week in class.

I legitimately don’t remember the last time that I couldn’t wait for something to come out. On one hand, I kind of miss that feeling of anticipation and the rush of endorphins when you got to watch/read/play the thing. On the other hand, it makes waiting for things just so much easier. I guess if you put a gun to my head, my answer would probably be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch a few years ago? That, or Star Wars: The Force Awakens a few years before that.

So, here’s my question: when was the last time you couldn’t wait for something to come out? Let me know in the comments.

