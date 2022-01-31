Royals Rumblings - News for January 31, 2022

Omaha manager Scott Thorman talks about his rise through minor league coaching ranks.

“It’s nice to be able to move with the core group of players that I’ve been fortunate enough to have,” he said. “We’ve scouted tremendously well and have premium players. We’ve started to see some of that group make a splash in the big leagues and expect to see many more to come.” Thorman says baseball at Triple-A is faster, while players cover a wide spectrum. “You’ve got guys on the way up and guys that have been there and done that, guys that are trying to get back to the big leagues and men with families,” he added.

Pinstripe Alley thinks Danny Duffy may be a free agent target for the Yankees.

The potential red flags with Duffy are the fact he is currently on the shelf, and he had ERAs well over 4.00 from 2018 to 2020. That shouldn’t be ignored. But he was off to a great start last year and, at 32, should still have enough in his arm to make an impact for a few more years. Working with pitching coach Matt Blake, who had a highly successful year with the Yankees, also wouldn’t hurt. The good news is that Duffy had a career-high swinging strike rate (SwStr%), with 13.6 percent.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes about three things he thinks will happen this year with the Royals.

Terry Puhl, who briefly played for the Royals, will be inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame.

Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies at the age of 59 from cancer.

Astros affiliate re-brands as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The Padres discussed Chris Paddack in trade talks with the Nationals.

Will the Rays and/or A’s relocate?

What if Tom Brady had signed with the Expos?

The players with the best single-season stints with a team.

Ben Clemens at Fangraphs writes about sinkers, four-seamers, and guys that throw both.

The MLB players that chose baseball over football.

Curt Schilling had a very odd career arc.

A minor league player advocacy group has a few issues with the MLB housing plan.

The end of the Chiefs season began with questionable decisions at the end of the first half.

A Kansas City TV station tweets that the Chiefs made it this far “against all odds.”

Scientists discover more clues about the mystery of epic bird migration.

What should be considered a crime in the metaverse?

The Halo TV series has a trailer.

Your song of the day is Sheryl Crow with My Favorite Mistake.