Royals Rumblings - News for January 4, 2022

Jonathan Mayo at MLB Pipeline writes about the five most-improved farm systems.

The Royals have gone from No. 17 at the start of 2020 to the top five now, and while there are other organizations who made a larger leap rankings-wise, the Royals belong here because of the high-end impact potential here. Having Bobby Witt Jr. is plenty, and the fact he went from Double-A to Triple-A in what was, in effect, his first full season and nearly pulled off a 30-30 season, doesn’t hurt. But the Royals also had breakout performances from prospects like catcher MJ Melendez, who led the Minors in home runs, and first baseman Nick Pratto, who joined Witt and Melendez in playing well across two levels of the upper Minors. The Royals saved money in taking high-ceilinged high school lefty Frank Mozzicato in the first round of the 2021 Draft, allowing them to add eight members of our Draft Top 250 to the system, six of whom are currently in the Royals’ Top 30.

William Boor at MLB.com lists Asa Lacy among his prospects primed for a bounce back.

Lacy’s first full season didn’t go as planned as the southpaw pitched to a 5.19 ERA over 52 innings and also dealt with a minor shoulder injury. After being shut down in late July, Lacy was able to recover enough to make four appearances in the Arizona Fall League. While the numbers weren’t impressive, the 22-year-old still has the stuff to succeed. In addition to a mid-90s fastball, Lacy throws a trio of pitches — fastball, slider, changeup — that each grade out as above average or plus. The command issues (7.10 BB/9 in 2021) certainly need to be addressed, but a lefty with four quality pitches and the ability to miss bats (13.67 K/9 in 2021) is always worth keeping a close eye on.

Kevin O’Brien begins his ranking or Royals prospects, beginning with the top five.

Loftin may be my most polarizing Tier One prospect, and I totally understand. After Lacy, it was tough to find a fifth prospect that fit in this category, and one could certainly make the case for Vinnie Pasquantino after his tremendous 2021. That being said, I think Loftin could be a star, though he may be closer to that “Whit-esque” star than the “Salvy-esque” one.

Your song of the day is Curtis Harding with Can’t Hide It.