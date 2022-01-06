Royals Rumblings - News for January 6, 2022

Pete Grathoff writes about Whit Merrifield’s comments on the labor standoff in baseball.

“I mean, we’ve talked on our side as much as we can, really, and it’s been pretty quiet for a while,” Merrifield said. “So we’re hoping that doesn’t last very much longer, but, you know, we feel like we’ve talked until we’re blue in the face and we’ve done pretty much what we can do. “And so now it’s just pretty much time to wait and see, you know, when they’re willing to engage again.”

Alec Lewis has the results of his Royals fan survey at The Athletic.

Folks also have some opinions about how the club can continue its positive path. “Be more transactional” and “develop pitching” were the most popular. “Be more like Tampa Bay,” one of you said. “Develop consistent starting pitching,” said another. Another expected talking point was payroll. “I’d like to see them get out of the middle in comparison to their small-market status,” one said. “I don’t expect them to be near the top of payrolls, but as such, they need to be more aggressive with roster building.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks at which Royals could be the next to get a contract extension.

Singer is in a similar boat to Bubic and Hernandez with the exception that he has two full years of service time under his belt, which means he only has one pre-arb year left and four years to free agency. If the Royals believe in his development, now is probably the time to get something done. The problem with Singer, outside of the fact that I don’t know how you can truly believe in his development, is that I think he’d probably bet on himself making an extension almost impossible given his inconsistency on the mound. We know the fastball and the slider can be plus pitches, but if he can’t develop that third pitch even just to throw opponents off the scent, it’s going to be a problem for him and he might end up in the bullpen.

Clint Scoles at Royals Academy looks at the pitching depth in the organization.

Drew Parrish - Not many in the Royals farm made the bump in their development that Parrish did in 2021. After an outstanding sophomore year, the left-hander struggled some in his junior campaign, which helped push down his stock to the eight-round where the Royals selected him. His rookie campaign went as it should for a pitcher with his advanced pitching acumen, striking out 39 in just 25 innings. After a lost 2020, his ‘21 showed him taking a step up with an improved curveball and a tick more velocity

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter looks at the second tier of Royals prospects, including Jonathan Bowlan and Will Klein.

I think Bowlan could crack the Royals’ rotation in 2023 if healthy, but I also could see the Royals bringing him along slowly in 2022, especially with the Royals farm system having so much pitching depth. As a result, I could see the Royals perhaps move him to the bullpen at some point, not because they think he’ll be in that role in the long-term, but it may be the best way to get him back to full-strength in 2022. That’s why I listed Bowland as a “Tier Two” guy, though I think he certainly could be a “Tier One” prospect by the end of 2022. His command and control are that stellar. As for Klein, he’s been one of the fastest risers in the Royals system, and it makes sense considering that he possesses an upper 90’s fastball, and posted a 15.48 K/9 in 2021 with the Quad Cities River Bandits. Yes, he had some walk issues (5.63 BB/9), but 3.20 ERA and 2.99 FIP should make Royals fans hopeful about Klein’s outlook in 2022.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains gives his votes for Royals team awards.

With no current players to talk about, the Royals site is digging up random old clips from club history.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman wonders if Bobby Witt, Jr. can be a baseball Patrick Mahomes.

Jeff Passan at ESPN Insider has a bleak outlook on where baseball stands with the lockout.

Former Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco signs with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan.

Joey Cora will join the Mets coaching staff.

The Brewers may have a deep pitching staff that could make them open to trades.

The U.S. Mint will start selling Negro League Baseball coins this week.

Alex Rodriguez may be getting his own version of “Manningcast” on ESPN.

What would Barry Bonds’ resume look like if he had never used PEDs?

An illustrated guide to missed strike calls.

The long weird history of the eephus pitch.

Former A’s pitcher Jim Corsi dies at age 60 after a battle with cancer.

