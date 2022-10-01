Game thread CLVIII - Royals at Guardians

In some ways, I can hardly believe we’re already at the end of the season. In other ways, I can’t believe we actually made it here. Either way, it’s here, the final Saturday game thread of the season. Not counting the playoff game threads, in which there will be no Royals games for the seventh consecutive season.

Kris Bubic will make his final start of the year today. Some of you wish Kris Bubic’s final start was much, much earlier in the season. I don’t suppose I can blame you. Still, he’s only just turned 25 and looked much better in his first two seasons. Maybe he’s got a Brad Keller situation going, but I have a sense that he could still turn out to be a special pitcher. I know you disagree with me, and that’s fine, but I’ll keep hoping all the same.

The Guardians will send Zach Plesac to the mound. Zach has had a couple of rough seasons after sparkling in his sophomore season of 2020. He’ll be looking to build some momentum following his return from injury to ensure he has a rotation spot during the post-season. I can’t say that I wish him well. For all I find my loyalties doing weird things in the post-season when the Royals aren’t around, I simply still can’t cheer for the Guardians. The baseball team in Cleveland has just been too frustrating to face for too long.

And Plesac seems like kind of an idiot, too.

Lineups

Here's how we're taking the field behind Kris Bubic as we try to even the series in Cleveland.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/7fHfGSZB9l — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 1, 2022

Some moves:

+ Selected the contract of C Bo Naylor from Triple-A Columbus

+ Activated RHP Zach Plesac from the 15-Day IL

- Optioned INF Tyler Freeman to Triple-A Columbus

- Designated RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/G6GZaIf619 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 1, 2022

P.S. What kind of slogan is “For the land”? Are they playing baseball to create a conservation park or something?