Royals Rumblings - News for October 10, 2022

Enrique Gonzalez of ESPN reports that bench coach Pedro Grifol is a candidate for a few managerial openings, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter wonders if the Royals will give Grifol chance.

Grifol is bilingual and has a solid relationship with the Latin American players not just on the roster, but in the Royals system as well. Considering the Royals’ investment (though dubious success) over the past decade in this area, Grifol could be the right guy to help foster and develop those players at the Major League level (he seems to have helped Edward Olivares find a future in the Royals outfield). His success and relationship with Salvy too, the Royals’ franchise player, should also be a sign that Grifol can rightfully “connect” with this roster as Royals skipper in 2023 and beyond.

MLB Pipeline names their prospects of the year for each organization.

Tyler Gentry, OF (No. 8): After missing time with knee injuries in 2021, Gentry came roaring back with a vengeance this season, hitting .326/.422/.542 with 21 homers and 10 steals in 108 games at High-A and Double-A. He posted a .972 OPS in 73 games with Northwest Arkansas, in particular, in a sign of just how well his hit and power tools carried to the upper Minors for the first time.

Baseball America named their All-Rookie team with Bobby Witt Jr. making it at third base.

Witt demonstrated his lauded power and speed combination immediately in his debut season, hitting 20 home runs and stealing 30 bases to join Rodriguez as the only rookies to go 20-20. Witt led all rookies in steals and RBIs and finished second in hits, doubles and triples, helping him make an impact even with a sub-.300 on-base percentage and below-average defense at both shortstop and third base.

Witt will also represent Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.

Salvador Perez will be on of the big leaguers traveling on a tour to Korea in November.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals lists some managerial candidates for the Royals job.

The Padres eliminate the Mets, setting up the LDS rounds.

The storied careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols come to a close with the Cardinals post-season loss.

Mariners fans unveil the “rally shoe.”

The Yankees leave Aroldis Chapman off the post-season roster after he misses a workout.

Gerrit Cole will start the ALDS opener for the Yankees.

The Padres are interested in a Yu Darvish extension.

The Rangers plan to increase payroll next year.

SWAC coaches Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. have a beef.

Now it’s the world of Irish dancing that is embroiled in a controversial scandal.

Why same-sex couples in China are getting married over Zoom in Utah.

A ranking of the top 50 bars in the world.

Dwayne Johnson rules out a run for president.

Your song of the day is OneRepublic with Future Looks Good.