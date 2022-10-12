NLDS Game Two open thread

Typically, in the Division Series round of the postseason, one league’s matchups would start a day before the other, and days off would come when the series shifted ballpark. However, both leagues started their DS’s yesterday, so the American League teams will get a rest day between games one and two of their series. That leaves just the National League series today.

First up, at 3:35pm CDT, the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves. Philly was the only road team to win game one yesterday, touching up Max Fried early and weathering a late Braves rally to take the 7-6 victory. Nick Castellanos had a very disappointing regular season for the Phils, but he showed out yesterday with a 3-5 performance at the dish and a sensational sliding grab to take a hit away from William Contreras:

Philadelphia will start 2021 Cy Young runner-up Zack Wheeler in game two, while Atlanta will counter with 2022 breakout star Kyle Wright. This game will air on Fox.

Note: the start of this game is delayed due to weather, start time TBD.

Weather update: There will be another weather call around 6 p.m., but current forecasts suggest starting the game around 7:30-7:45. We will continue to update as we hear! — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 12, 2022

The nightcap will pit the San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting at 7:37pm CDT. Game one looked like it could get out of hand early last night as the Dodgers took a 5-0 lead in the third inning. But San Diego’s bullpen held strong, and their offense battled back to make it a game. Ultimately, the comeback fell short as LA took the opener 5-3. Trea Turner teed off against Padres starter Mike Clevinger, homering in the first inning and doubling in the third.

Yu Darvish will make the start for San Diego, while Clayton Kershaw toes the rubber for the Dodgers. This game will air on Fox Sports 1.

You can probably find these on the radio too if you’re into that. In KC, they’ll probably be on 810 or 1510 AM. I would confirm which station, but I can’t since apparently broadcast schedules do not exist for them. I caught Philadelphia-Atlanta and Cleveland-New York on 810 yesterday, I think.

Here are the old friends you can watch in this round of the postseason:

Braves:

Jesse Chavez

Jake Odorizzi

Mariners:

Carlos Santana

Astros:

Martin Maldonado

Padres:

Tim Hill

Sean Manaea

Wil Myers

How about some lineups?