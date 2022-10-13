Royals Review Radio: The 97-loss wrap-up episode

Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Jeremy Greco wrap up the Royals’ 2022 season with a look back on the memorable moments and players. Plus we look to the future with the latest on the managerial search and whether the Royals will spend money on free agents this winter.

Links to some of the things we discussed:

J.J. Picollo’s comments on free agency.

Matthew LaMar: Once again, I implore MLB to treat playoff games like the primetime events they are

Yordano Alvarez’s case for best post-season game.

The most important plays in post-season history by WPA.

You can follow Max Rieper on Twitter at @maxrieper, Matthew LaMar at @LaMar_Matt, and Hokius at @hokius.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.