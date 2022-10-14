Royals Rumblings - News for October 14, 2022

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains reacts to J.J. Picollo’s comments on spending money.

On one hand, this is a refreshing assessment of the team and where it is in regard to competitiveness in the AL Central. Picollo’s predecessor was infamous for saying vague and nebulous things like, “We expect to compete for our division.” That may have boosted ticket sales, but it also raised expectations. And it was hardly ever accurate. Unfortunately, Picollo seems to be positioning the Royals’ lack of progress as a reason not to add much payroll for the 2023 season. If you revisit my post from earlier in the week, you’ll see that the Royals most definitely have room to add some players via trade or free agency. They should be aggressive in identifying players on the market who would help not only in the short-term but in three to four years. That kind of player will be expensive, but the Royals can afford to do it. What they can’t afford is not to do it.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter considers some extension candidates for the Royals.

Now, a lot of people are saying that Witt will not sign an extension mostly because Witt comes from an affluent background, unlike players from Latin America, like Franco, who come from more “impoverished” backgrounds and thus “need the money” more. I understand the sentiment and see why it makes sense, but I also think it can be a lazy and somewhat dangerous train of thought as well (dangerous mostly on the “racist” end). Tatis for example comes from money (his dad played in the Majors, like Witt) and he signed a 14-year extension. Strider and Austin Riley don’t come from poverty, and yet they signed long-term extensions.

Jeff Passan: "If the Royals announced today that they were signing Brady Singer, Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez, and Vinnie Pasquantino to long term deals, it would be a step in the right direction." — Soren Petro (@SorenPetro) October 13, 2022

Pitcher Tyler Zuber is throwing again after missing the entire season due to shoulder impingement.

Mike Gillespie wonders if the Royals could lure Raúl Ibañez to be their manager.

Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is expecting his first child with his wife Priscilla.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa opts out of his deal, making him a free agent.

The biggest questions facing the Mets this off-season.

Eric Hosmer now has full no-trade rights.

The Rockies fire hitting coach Dave Magadan.

What can the Dodgers do about Cody Bellinger?

Apparently Hall of Famer pitcher Randy Johnson is now an NFL sideline photographer.

Former Cubs pitcher Dick Ellsworth died at the age of 82.

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder says he has dirt on other NFL owners.

Is the US Men’s National Team ready for the World Cup?

The improbable rise and fall of Siegfried and Roy.

QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City.

Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks are making a documentary about comedian John Candy.

Your song of the day is The Urge with It’s Gettin’ Hectic.