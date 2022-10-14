MLB Friday playoff thread

After just one afternoon game yesterday, we get three MLB playoff games today, including a rescheduled Guardians/Yankees game that was rained out last night and will be made up today (hey, maybe scheduling more than one game a night would have saved us all from having to watch a terrible NFL game last night?)

The Yankees won Game 1 against the Guardians with a strong pitching performance from Gerrit Cole. It will be up to Shane Bieber to even things up for Cleveland with crafty lefty Nestor Cortes Jr. for the Yankees. Game time is at 12:07 CT on TBS.

At 3:37 CT it will be the Braves and Phillies for Game 3 in Philadelphia with the series tied 1-1. Rookie Spencer Strider goes for Atlanta against right-hander Aaron Nola, with the game to air on FS1.

Tonight at 7:37 CT it will be the Dodgers and Padres for Game 3 in San Diego with the series tied 1-1. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who went 16-1 this season, goes against Padres lefty Blake Snell on FS1.

Really, we couldn’t get any games on FOX on a Friday night? They had episodes of 9-1-1 to show or something?