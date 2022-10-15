Weekend Rumblings - News for October 15, 2022

David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks at possibly extending Vinnie Pasquantino.

With a Pasquantino deal today, you’re starting with all three pre-arbitration years. If you want to sign him through his age-31 season, that’s a seven-year deal. If you figure the $2.2 million or so for the pre-arbitration years and then around $40 million to be close to the Freeman deal but not quite there, you end up around $42ish million for seven years. That kind of makes sense. Could they structure it where he makes $6 million in the pre-arbitration years and then something like $4 million, $6 million, $9 million and $14 million with a $3 million buyout on the option for the following year? You’re never going to get a player to fully front-load a deal, but that could make a lot of sense.

MLB Pipeline looks at the prospect in each organization with eye-popping stats.

Royals: 60-for-60 SB Tyler Tolbert, SS (unranked on Royals Top 30) Sure, Tolbert didn’t crack our Kansas City list, but this stat was too good not to mention. Tolbert attempted 60 stolen bases, and he was successful all 60 times for High-A Quad Cities. The next-highest steal total without a caught-stealing was Marcelo Mayer’s 17. That’s a difference of 43 thefts. Tolbert’s 60 steals ranked 10th in all of the Minors, but there’s just no beating that level of efficiency.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals looks at non-tender candidates with the club.

If Brad Keller came with a significantly lower estimated price tag next season, he’d be a solid option to keep around. Despite his struggles in 2021 and 2022, his track record before that was impressive and his age (27) makes him a player who perhaps could still benefit from the Royals’ next pitching coach. On a value deal, whether as a starter or bullpen piece, Keller can contribute. With such a high estimated salary, however, he becomes a clear non-tender candidate given his recent performance.

A huge home run by Rhys Hoskins fires up the Phillies in a Game 3 win over Atlanta.

Aaron Judge is slumping at the wrong time.

The Qualifying Offer amount will be $19.65 million this off-season.

Bruce Bochy meets with the Rangers about their managerial opening.

Executives expect Aaron Judge to get over $300 million in free agency.

The Tigers are hiring for several analyst positions.

How Framber Valdez went from unwanted prospect to dependable starter.

Phillies prospect Corey Phelan dies at the age of 20 from cancer.

Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter died at the age of 69.

