Saturday Division Series game thread

First up we have Atlanta’s finest against the Phillies at 1 PM CDT. The Phillies currently lead the series two games to one after blowing out Atlanta in last night’s contest. Charlie Morton will take the mound for Atlanta against deadline acquisition Noah Syndergaard. Noah has at least pitched a scoreless inning of relief in this series but this will be Morton’s first appearance of the post-season, and if he doesn’t pitch well, his last.

Next on the docket, we have the Houston Astros at the Seattle Mariners. The Astros currently wield a two games to nil advantage against the Mariners. Lance McCullers Jr. will make his first appearance of the post-season for the Astros and the Mariners will call upon rookie George Kirby to keep them in the fight. Kirby pitched an inning in relief against the Blue Jays in the wild card series but will still be making his first post-season start. The game starts at 3:07 CDT.

Tonight’s primetime game features the New York Yankees at the Cleveland Guardians at 6:37 CDT. The series is currently tied up at one game a piece. The Yankees will ask Luis Severino to lead them to victory while the Guardians will call upon Triston McKenzie. McKenzie is our first experienced start of the 2022 post-season to make an appearance today having tossed six excellent shutout innings against the Rays in the Wild Card series to earn a victory. Severino, of course, will be making his first appearance of the post-season.

Finally, to top everything off, we have the Dodgers at the Padres starting at 8:37 CDT. The Padres lead the series two games to one and will look to punch their ticket to the NLCS tonight. Pending free agent lefty Tyler Anderson will go for the Dodgers while local ace Joe Musgrove goes for the Padres. Anderson’s appearance will naturally be his first while Musgrove pitched seven shutout innings for the Padres during the Wild Card round.

