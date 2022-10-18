Royals Rumblings - News for October 18, 2022

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about the contrast between Dayton Moore and J.J. Picollo.

As I have written before, Moore was the “anti-Moneyball” GM, which was refreshing at times, especially with every baseball club trying to copy Oakland or Houston, or Tampa Bay in one way or the other over the past two decades since the book and movie came out. That said, his stubbornness and resilience to changes in the modern game (especially on the analytical end) contributed to Moore’s downfall. Picollo on the other hand seems to have a much different approach to analytics and building and promoting an organization, which he is now fully in control of, now that Moore is no longer with the Royals in any kind of capacity.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals writes that Michael A. Taylor isn’t a Royals starter in 2023.

In the second half of the season, Taylor came crashing back down to earth. He was a player of fourth outfielder quality and with Waters impressing in his debut with the team, there isn’t any reason to trot out an over-30, limited-bat, less-than-elite defensive player as the organization’s center fielder of the future. Taylor’s affordable price tag makes him worth keeping around as a valuable reserve for a year, but it also makes him a potentially appealing trade chip should another club believe it can get him back to his early 2022 form. The Royals have ample reasons to go either route with Taylor, but one thing is clear: Taylor can’t be an everyday player next season in Kansas City. It isn’t good for anyone involved.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino make the MLB Pipeline All-Rookie First-Team, with MJ Melendez on the Second Team.

The White Sox are reportedly “impressed” with Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol following an interview for their managerial opening.

Darin Watson at UL’s Toothpick writes about the Royals clinching the 1980 division title.

