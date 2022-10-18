ALDS Game 5 and NLCS Game 1 Thread

Though the NLCS is set and ready to go, the ALDS has one more game thanks to a rainout yesterday. Will Cleveland or New York prevail? Should the Yankees win, the American League will send the first and second seeds to the championship series, representing the polar opposite compared to the National League’s two Wild Card teams. Should Cleveland win, chaos is still possible, though Cleveland did win their division.

Anyway, here we go. Again, this will be updated as we go along today.

ALCS Game 5: Guardians vs. Yankees

Start time: 3 PM Central

Where to watch: TBS

Guardians lineup

It's always been us versus the world.



We were ready last night. We'll be ready this afternoon.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/VP3blwbkEn — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 18, 2022

Yankees lineup

NLCS Game 1: Phillies vs. Padres

Start time: 7 PM

Where to watch: TBS

Lineups TBD