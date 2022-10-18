 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ALDS Game 5 and NLCS Game 1 Thread

An end, a beginning

By Matthew LaMar
Amed Rosario #1 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after striking out against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Though the NLCS is set and ready to go, the ALDS has one more game thanks to a rainout yesterday. Will Cleveland or New York prevail? Should the Yankees win, the American League will send the first and second seeds to the championship series, representing the polar opposite compared to the National League’s two Wild Card teams. Should Cleveland win, chaos is still possible, though Cleveland did win their division.

Anyway, here we go. Again, this will be updated as we go along today.

ALCS Game 5: Guardians vs. Yankees

  • Start time: 3 PM Central
  • Where to watch: TBS

Guardians lineup

Yankees lineup

NLCS Game 1: Phillies vs. Padres

  • Start time: 7 PM
  • Where to watch: TBS

Lineups TBD

