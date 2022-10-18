ALDS Game 5 and NLCS Game 1 Thread

Though the NLCS is set and ready to go, the ALDS has one more game thanks to a rainout yesterday. Will Cleveland or New York prevail? Should the Yankees win, the American League will send the first and second seeds to the championship series, representing the polar opposite compared to the National League’s two Wild Card teams. Should Cleveland win, chaos is still possible, though Cleveland did win their division.
Anyway, here we go. Again, this will be updated as we go along today.
ALCS Game 5: Guardians vs. Yankees
- Start time: 3 PM Central
- Where to watch: TBS
Guardians lineup
It's always been us versus the world.— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 18, 2022
We were ready last night. We'll be ready this afternoon.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/VP3blwbkEn
Yankees lineup
Nasty Nestor on the mound. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/st4kS5zZVi— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 18, 2022
NLCS Game 1: Phillies vs. Padres
- Start time: 7 PM
- Where to watch: TBS
Lineups TBD
