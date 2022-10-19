LCS Wednesday game thread

After a thrilling Game 1 that the Phillies took by a score of 2-0, the Padres will look to even the score in Game of the National League Championship Series this afternoon in San Diego. It will be brother vs. brother as Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola will start with brother Austin Nola catching for the Padres today. Blake Snell takes the mound for San Diego, with Wil Myers sitting today in favor of Brandon Drury. Game time is at 3:37 CT on FOX.

Cronenworth into the No. 4 spot. Drury back in for Myers, with Bell dropped to sixth: pic.twitter.com/bT5Qiz4RtL — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 19, 2022

In the American League Championship Series, it’s the matchup of two loveable losers - the Houston Astros vs. the New York Yankees. No wait, I’m being told that’s actually the matchup of the two most evil franchises in baseball. As they say in Spaceballs, “Evil will always triumph, because good is dumb.”

If it feels like you’ve seen this before, it’s because you have! These two teams matched up in the 2019 ALCS with the Astros winning in six games. The Yankees have a very different roster now - Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge are pretty much the only regulars left from that team. They’ll start Jameson Taillon this afternoon against Justin Verlander. Game time is at 6:37 CT on TBS.

Astros lineup with Justin Verlander on the mound. pic.twitter.com/DSZU9dvUFJ — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 19, 2022