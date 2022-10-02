Filed under: Sunday Thread: Royals at Guardians One final time on Sunday. By Ryan Landreth Oct 2, 2022, 1:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sunday Thread: Royals at Guardians Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Max Castillo’s final start of the year. One final Sunday game. 12:40 first pitch. More From Royals Review Bitter baserunners betrayed by batters, boys in blue beaten 2-1 Royals Rumblings - News for September 29, 2022 Royals have worst non-pandemic home game attendance since 1975 Royals Rumblings - News for September 28, 2022 Brewer Hicklen hit doubles #29 and 30 in pursuit of 30-30-30 season Royals Rumblings - News for September 27, 2022 Loading comments...
Loading comments...