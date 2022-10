Max Rieper, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker look at the estimated arbitration salaries of 11 Royals to give our judgment on whether they should be tendered a contract. Greg also takes a look at Royals in the Arizona Fall League and we chime in on the new MLB playoff format.

You can follow Max Rieper on Twitter at @maxrieper, Hokius at @hokius, and Greg Walker at @Gregnotcreg.

