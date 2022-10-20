Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, Whit Merrifield finalists for Gold Gloves

Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, and Whit Merrifield were each named finalists for a Gold Glove, as announced by Rawlings on Thursday. Five-time Gold Glover Salvador Perez and six-time award-winner Zack Greinke were not finalists this year.
Benintendi, who won the award last year in left field, will be a finalist with Steven Kwan of the Guardians and Brandon Marsh of the Angels. Two of the candidates were traded mid-season - Benintendi to the Yankees and Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies. Benintendi had a down year defensively, and was worth just 2 Defensive Runs Saved, and ranking just fourth in Defensive Runs Above Average out of ten American League left fielders with at least 500 innings.
Taylor also won his first Gold Glove award last year, but did not suffer much of a drop off, finishing with 19 Defensive Runs Saved, tops among all American League outfielders. He should be a favorite over Myles Straw of the Guardians and Cedric Mullins of the Orioles, and he could be a contender to win the Platinum Award, given to the best overall defender at any position.
For the first time this year, there will be an award for “Utility Player”, and Whit Merrifield is a finalist. Merrifield played 83 games at second base this year, with 63 games in the outfield. He was a finalist in 2021 at second base, and this year will be up against DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees and Luis Rengifo of the Angels.
Salvador Perez finished with the third-worst Defensive Runs Above Average among American League catchers largely due to his pitch-framing. He still threw out 34 percent of would-be base-stealers, second-best in the American League among catchers with at least 500 innings. Zack Greinke, a six-time Gold Glove winner, was also not a finalist.
To be considered for a Gold Glove, an infielder or outfielder must have played in the field for at least 713 innings through his team’s 141st game. Awards are based on a vote of managers and coaches, with 25 percent weight given to the SABR Defensive Index, which uses two sets of defensive metrics.
The winners will be announced on November 1 on ESPN before Game 4 of the World Series.
Gold Glove Finalists
American League catchers
Sean Murphy, Athletics; Cal Raleigh, Mariners; Jose Trevino, Yankees
American League first basemen
Luis Arraez, Twins; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays; Anthony Rizzo, Yankees
American League second basemen
Andrés Giménez, Guardians; Jonathan Schoop, Tigers; Marcus Semien, Rangers
American League shortstops
Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; Carlos Correa, Twins; Jeremy Peña, Astros
American League third basemen
Matt Chapman, Blue Jays; José Ramírez, Guardians; Ramón Urías, Orioles
American League left fielders
Andrew Benintendi, Royals/Yankees; Steven Kwan, Guardians; Brandon Marsh, Angels/Phillies
American League center fielders
Cedric Mullins, Orioles; Myles Straw, Guardians; Michael A. Taylor, Royals
American League right fielders
Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox/Blue Jays; Max Kepler, Twins; Kyle Tucker, Astros
American League utility players
DJ LeMaheiu, Yankees; Whit Merrifield, Royals/Blue Jays; Luis Rengifo, Angels
American League pitchers
José Berríos, Blue Jays; Shane Bieber, Guardians; Jameson Taillon, Yankees
National League catchers
Travis d’Arnaud, Braves; Tomás Nido, Mets; J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
National League first basemen
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals; Matt Olson, Braves; Christian Walker, Diamondbacks
National League second basemen
Jake Cronenworth, Padres; Tommy Edman, Cardinals; Brendan Rodgers, Rockies
National League shortstops
Ha-Seong Kim, Padres; Miguel Rojas, Marlins; Dansby Swanson, Braves
National League third basemen
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pirates; Ryan McMahon, Rockies
National League left fielders
Ian Happ, Cubs; David Peralta, Diamondbacks/Rays; Christian Yelich, Brewers
National League center fielders
Trent Grisham, Padres; Victor Robles, Nationals; Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks
National League right fielders
Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Juan Soto, Nationals/Padres; Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks
National League utility players
Brendan Donovan, Cardinals; Tommy Edman, Cardinals; Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks
National League pitchers
Tyler Anderson, Dodgers; Corbin Burnes, Brewers; Max Fried, Braves
