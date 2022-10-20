Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, Whit Merrifield finalists for Gold Gloves

Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, and Whit Merrifield were each named finalists for a Gold Glove, as announced by Rawlings on Thursday. Five-time Gold Glover Salvador Perez and six-time award-winner Zack Greinke were not finalists this year.

Benintendi, who won the award last year in left field, will be a finalist with Steven Kwan of the Guardians and Brandon Marsh of the Angels. Two of the candidates were traded mid-season - Benintendi to the Yankees and Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies. Benintendi had a down year defensively, and was worth just 2 Defensive Runs Saved, and ranking just fourth in Defensive Runs Above Average out of ten American League left fielders with at least 500 innings.

Taylor also won his first Gold Glove award last year, but did not suffer much of a drop off, finishing with 19 Defensive Runs Saved, tops among all American League outfielders. He should be a favorite over Myles Straw of the Guardians and Cedric Mullins of the Orioles, and he could be a contender to win the Platinum Award, given to the best overall defender at any position.

For the first time this year, there will be an award for “Utility Player”, and Whit Merrifield is a finalist. Merrifield played 83 games at second base this year, with 63 games in the outfield. He was a finalist in 2021 at second base, and this year will be up against DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees and Luis Rengifo of the Angels.

Salvador Perez finished with the third-worst Defensive Runs Above Average among American League catchers largely due to his pitch-framing. He still threw out 34 percent of would-be base-stealers, second-best in the American League among catchers with at least 500 innings. Zack Greinke, a six-time Gold Glove winner, was also not a finalist.

To be considered for a Gold Glove, an infielder or outfielder must have played in the field for at least 713 innings through his team’s 141st game. Awards are based on a vote of managers and coaches, with 25 percent weight given to the SABR Defensive Index, which uses two sets of defensive metrics.

The winners will be announced on November 1 on ESPN before Game 4 of the World Series.

Gold Glove Finalists

American League catchers

Sean Murphy, Athletics; Cal Raleigh, Mariners; Jose Trevino, Yankees

American League first basemen

Luis Arraez, Twins; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays; Anthony Rizzo, Yankees

American League second basemen

Andrés Giménez, Guardians; Jonathan Schoop, Tigers; Marcus Semien, Rangers

American League shortstops

Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; Carlos Correa, Twins; Jeremy Peña, Astros

American League third basemen

Matt Chapman, Blue Jays; José Ramírez, Guardians; Ramón Urías, Orioles

American League left fielders

Andrew Benintendi, Royals/Yankees; Steven Kwan, Guardians; Brandon Marsh, Angels/Phillies

American League center fielders

Cedric Mullins, Orioles; Myles Straw, Guardians; Michael A. Taylor, Royals

American League right fielders

Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox/Blue Jays; Max Kepler, Twins; Kyle Tucker, Astros

American League utility players

DJ LeMaheiu, Yankees; Whit Merrifield, Royals/Blue Jays; Luis Rengifo, Angels

American League pitchers

José Berríos, Blue Jays; Shane Bieber, Guardians; Jameson Taillon, Yankees

National League catchers

Travis d’Arnaud, Braves; Tomás Nido, Mets; J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

National League first basemen

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals; Matt Olson, Braves; Christian Walker, Diamondbacks

National League second basemen

Jake Cronenworth, Padres; Tommy Edman, Cardinals; Brendan Rodgers, Rockies

National League shortstops

Ha-Seong Kim, Padres; Miguel Rojas, Marlins; Dansby Swanson, Braves

National League third basemen

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pirates; Ryan McMahon, Rockies

National League left fielders

Ian Happ, Cubs; David Peralta, Diamondbacks/Rays; Christian Yelich, Brewers

National League center fielders

Trent Grisham, Padres; Victor Robles, Nationals; Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks

National League right fielders

Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Juan Soto, Nationals/Padres; Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks

National League utility players

Brendan Donovan, Cardinals; Tommy Edman, Cardinals; Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks

National League pitchers

Tyler Anderson, Dodgers; Corbin Burnes, Brewers; Max Fried, Braves