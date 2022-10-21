Royals Rumblings - News for October 21, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes that the Royals are looking at their options at catcher behind Salvy.

Melendez could continue to be the Royals’ part-time backup catcher and full-time left fielder, though that approach might keep him from reaching his potential, especially defensively, at either spot. With Melendez and Perez regularly in the lineup at the same time as Melendez moved between left field, catcher and designated hitter, and Perez playing catcher or DH, the Royals typically carried a third catcher. MLB rules limiting the number of pitchers clubs can carry also point to KC continuing to roster a third catcher. If Melendez remains the everyday left fielder, that third catcher could make one or two starts per week to spell Perez. The Royals could see internal options, such as Sebastian Rivero or Freddy Fermin, as candidates to fill that role.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman looks at potential trade ideas with the Mariners.

The Mariners, though, may be reluctant to pursue Mondesí for one of the reasons the Royals should part ways with him—his injury history. But should Seattle’s presumed quest for a big name fall short, Mondesí could be a risk worth taking. He’s arbitration-eligible but, after missing all but 15 games in 2022, doesn’t stand to make much more than the $3 million Kansas City paid him this season.

Shawn Bauman at Inside the Royals writes the Royals need Josh Staumont to return to form.

The potential good news from this is that the various injuries could have contributed to the drop-off in performance. The extended rest going into 2023 may be the cure needed for a nice Staumont rebound. There were some positive advanced statistics, however, that could point to better results next year. Staumont gave up the lowest home run percentage of his career along with an average exit velocity off opponent’s bats that was two mph lower than his previous best.

A look back at the teams that overcame 2-0 series deficits.

1985 World Series: Kansas City Royals Lost Games 1 and 2 at home, won in seven games The Royals overcame a 2-0 and a 3-1 deficit in both the ALCS and the World Series against the Cardinals, en route to the franchise’s first title. Kansas City defeated its Missouri rival despite losing its home-field advantage by dropping Games 1 and 2 at Royals Stadium. Ace Bret Saberhagen pitched a one-run complete game to get the Royals back in the Series, but fell again as the Cardinals’ John Tudor tossed a shutout in Game 4. The Royals rallied for three straight wins, including a walk-off in Game 6 and an 11-0 shutout by Saberhagen in the clincher.

A few defensive miscues weren’t enough to spoil a terrific outing by Framber Valdez in a Game 2 Astros win over the Yankees.

Luis García was a barber 11 years ago, now he’s pitching in the NLCS.

The Dodgers hope Clayton Kershaw returns next year.

Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro get second interviews with the Marlins.

Blue Jays infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has wrist surgery.

Guardians infielder José Ramírez will have thumb surgery.

The Angels fire their hitting coaches.

MLB Trade Rumors gets the details on the contract extension for Mariners reliever Andres Munoz.

Ted Leonsis emerges as the frontrunner to buy the Nationals.’

Infielder Eduardo Nunez announces his retirement.

A Michigan man gets a 30-month prison sentence for a baseball card fraud scheme.

