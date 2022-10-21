NLCS Game 3 game thread

The NLCS heads east to Philadelphia, the city of Brotherly Love, democracy, and cream cheese. Oh and fans are willing to boo Santa Claus, so Phillies players better play well!

Joe Musgrove pitches for the Padres tonight, will he bring his A-game? And that stuff he puts on his ears?

NLCS Game 3: Padres at Phillies (Musgrove vs. Suárez), 4:37 p.m. PT at Citizens Bank Park



Kim back into the leadoff spot against the lefty Suárez. Myers starts over Bell. pic.twitter.com/MHiP9Gygrq — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 21, 2022

Lefty Ranger Suárez goes for the Phillies tonight.

#Phillies vs SD (NLCS Game 3). 7:37pm ET game time on FS1/94WIP.



Schwarber 7

Hoskins 3

Realmuto 2

Harper DH

Castellanos 9

Bohm 5

Stott 6

Segura 4

Marsh 8



Suarez LHP — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) October 21, 2022

It’s Philadelphia, so could we see some cameos from famous Philadelphians like Joel Embiid, Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, or the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia?

Game time is 6:37 CT on FS1.