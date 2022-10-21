 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NLCS Game 3 game thread

The series is tied 1-1.

By Max Rieper
Atlanta Braves v. Philadelphia Phillies

The NLCS heads east to Philadelphia, the city of Brotherly Love, democracy, and cream cheese. Oh and fans are willing to boo Santa Claus, so Phillies players better play well!

Joe Musgrove pitches for the Padres tonight, will he bring his A-game? And that stuff he puts on his ears?

Lefty Ranger Suárez goes for the Phillies tonight.

It’s Philadelphia, so could we see some cameos from famous Philadelphians like Joel Embiid, Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, or the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia?

Game time is 6:37 CT on FS1.

