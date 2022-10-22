Weekend Rumblings - News for October 22, 2022

David Lesky at Inside the Crown writes about the complicated debut season of Bobby Witt Jr.

The overall line - .254/.294/.428 with a 99 wRC+ and 102 OPS+ - screams average. The broadcast, when hyping him up, stayed away from rate stats because rate stats don’t put him toward the top of the rookie class. Only Steven Kwan from the Guardians had more plate appearances than him and no rookie played more games. So the counting stats added up. That isn’t a knock on Witt. For one thing, actually being on the field is very important. You might recall another former top prospect who played shortstop who hasn’t been able to stay on the field. But being able to be out there is legitimately worth celebrating. And with that, he was able to put up some really good counting stats.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about the importance of TJ Sikkema and Alec Marsh.

On one hand, they both have the stuff to be legitimate starters at the Major League level, with No. 2 or No. 3 potential. And yet, there are enough command and control issues with both of them that could perhaps limit them to the bullpen long-term or worse yet, organizational depth within the Royals system. If JJ Picollo wants to make his stamp in his first year as the head of the Royals front office, he will need to make the right pitching coach and development hires who can tap into the potential of Marsh and Sikkema, and help them see growth at the Minor and maybe Major League level in 2023.

Mike Gillespie of Kings of Kauffman grades Salvador Perez for his season.

Shawn Bauman of Inside the Royals reviews the Columbia Fireflies.

Despite sloppy play, the Philadelphia Phillies win Game 3 to take a lead on the Padres.

Lance McCullers Jr won’t start Game 3 for the Astros after injuring himself in a celebration.

The Blue Jays commit to interim manager John Schneider with a three-year deal.

Brucy Bochy comes out of retirement to manage the Texas Rangers.

Terry Francona will return to manage the Guardians next year.

Starting pitching has made a return in the post-season.

How Padres reliever Josh Hader regained his form.

Paulo Banchero put the NBA on notice in his debut.

The life cycle of backup quarterbacks.

Why are food allergies on the rise?

There are people that really hate dogs.

HBO is trying to take down leaked copies of the season finale of House of Dragon.

Your song of the day is Gordon Lightfoot with Sundown.