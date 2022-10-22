Saturday Championship Series thread

Gerrit Cole and the Yankees are hosting the Astros in New York. The Astros sent Cristian Javier to the mound. The 25-year-old starter was quite good for Houston this season, but can he possibly hope to stand against the Yankees’ ace? The Yankees need their stopper to step up because they’re currently down two games to none in the series.

In the nightcap, the Phillies will host the Padres. Mike Clevinger will go for the Padres as they try to even the series. The Phillies will rely on lefty Bailey Falter who is not a rookie, but did get his first (mostly) full season as a big-league starter this year. He pitched pretty well, too.

Lineups