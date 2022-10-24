Royals Rumblings - News for October 24, 2022

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter evaluates the early candidates for manager.

Quatraro doesn’t have the Royals ties like McCullough (whose dad is a scout in the Royals organization), Grifol, or Wathan. That being said, he brings a fresh perspective and has experience working in small market clubs that are not just analytically inclined but have had consistent success despite their difficult financial circumstances. The Royals need people in their organization that can do “more with less”, not to mention, be able to create a culture where winning can be the standard, regardless of the roster turnover. If Picollo is serious about bringing in new perspectives who can turn around this Royals franchise in the near future, then Quatraro makes the most sense from this managerial candidate pool.

David Laurila at Fangraphs asks Brady Singer how he improved his sinker this year.

“I kind of went back to what I was throwing in college,” said Singer, whom the Royals drafted 18th overall in 2018 out of the University of Florida. “We changed the tilt on where my hand position was, and from there, it just kind of came naturally. We got right around that 1:15-1:30, and I’m getting a lot more movement than I had the last two years.”

Elijah Evans at Just Baseball has his Royals off-season outlook.

Possibly the biggest improvement of the season was Brady Singer who blossomed into the pitcher he’s always had the potential to become. He pitched to a 3.23 ERA over 153.1 innings and appears to have top-end starter promise for the future. You may not like watching him at this point, but Zack Grenkie was adequate this year and played the role of veteran rotation arm to the fullest. The Royals may and honestly should consider bringing him back again to help guide the pitching staff.

The base that Bobby Witt Jr. stole for his 30th stolen base is going to Cooperstown.

Mike Gillespie reviews Edward Olivares’ 2022 season.

