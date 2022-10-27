Royals Review Radio: The managerial search episode

Max Rieper, Jeremy Greco, and Matthew LaMar talk about Vinnie Pasquantino’s promising debut season and if the Royals should sign him to a long-term deal. Then Max talks to David Lesky of Inside the Crown about the search for a new manager and who could be the next pitching coach.

You can read David Lesky at Inside the Crown and follow him on Twitter at @dblesky.

You can follow Max Rieper on Twitter at @maxrieper, Matthew LaMar at @LaMar_Matt, and Hokius at @hokius.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.