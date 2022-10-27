Salvador Perez named finalist for Silver Slugger Award

Salvador Perez was named a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger Award at catcher, based on a vote of MLB managers and coaches. Salvy has won the award four times - 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021. The other finalists at catcher include Alejandro Kirk of the Blue Jays, Sean Murphy of the Athletics, Cal Raleigh of the Mariners, Adley Rutschman of the Orioles, and Martin Maldonado of the Astros.

The 32-year-old Royals slugger hit .254/.292/.465 with 23 home runs in 114 games this season. He missed five weeks in the summer after thumb surgery, but returned to hit .297/.329/.505 over the final 57 games. Only Cal Raleigh hit more home runs (27) among AL catchers, and his .489 slugging percentage (minimum 300 plate appearances) was the only one to top Salvy. But his low on-base percentage caused him to post just the sixth-best wRC+ among AL catchers at 109.

The Silver Slugger Award honors offensive excellent at each position, so it is a bit odd that Maldonado - an outstanding defender, but subpar bat - is a finalist with his .600 OPS. It is also odd there are six finalists at catcher, but three at every other position - perhaps there was a tie in the votes.

Winners will be announced November 10 at 5 p.m. CT on MLB Network.