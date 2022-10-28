Royals Rumblings - News for October 28, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes about the infield situation going into next year.

Mondesi’s latest injury and the rise of Witt paves the way for the Royals to stop viewing Mondesi as an everyday starter. They’ve shown no indication that they’re willing to cut ties with a player in whom they’ve invested in for years based on his five-tool ability. Even if he’s not the Royals’ everyday shortstop, Mondesi could still contribute in multiple ways with his mix of speed and power. If he’s willing to play multiple positions in a supporting role — he’s shown some willingness to do that in small doses in the past — then he could be a valuable X-factor without the Royals building their lineup or defense around him.

Bobby Witt Jr. is up for a Player’s Choice Award for top rookie and Salvador Perez is a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award at catcher.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown chimes in on the Royals’ managerial search.

In my opinion, the Royals can’t go wrong with either Wathan or Quatraro and I think McCullough is a great candidate as well. I’ve shared this before, but when I started writing about managerial candidates back in September, I asked as many people as I could who knew a lot more than me their thoughts on some potential names for a big list. I heard Wathan’s name from two or three people and kind of scoffed. Finally after hearing it from more people throughout my writing, I dug in a little bit more and I kind of fell in love with him as a candidate. I keep coming back to two things - the way his former players through his minor league managing glow about him and how he incorporates analytics into his decision-making as a third base coach, which is pretty cool.

It looks like Wathan is staying in Philadelphia.

Source: Dusty Wathan has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies. Wathan, the Phillies’ third base coach, had interviewed for Royals and Marlins managerial openings. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) October 28, 2022

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about the arbitration cases Royals fans should pay attention to.

The Royals may benefit from keeping Mondesi, putting him in a utility role off the bench where he can rotate between second, third, and shortstop, initially. This could help him preserve his health, and get him more acclimated after two shortened seasons. If Mondesi can find his stroke and stay healthy, then he could perhaps slide into an area of need in the infield, even if it may be in a platoon role (third base seems like a realistic option, if Bobby doesn’t move there first). Once he gets more playing time and is putting up solid numbers, the Royals can then flip Mondesi for a package of prospects that can help restock their system.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes about things to feel good about the Royals this year.

The Royals are looking to hire a social media person!

The roof will be closed in Minute Maid Park tonight.

The Astros and Phillies have faced off in the post-season before, in an epic 1980 NLCS.

Bryce Harper was almost traded to Houston in 2018 for a big package of prospects.

How World Series games came to be played only at night.

Andrew Benintendi is open to returning to the Yankees.

A look at the risk and reward of signing Rafael Devers long-term.

Where is Fernando Tatis Jr. going to play next year?

All-Star infielder Brock Holt announces his retirement.

There are plans in St. Louis to build an affiliate to the Negro League Baseball Museum.

How new Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney adds elite traits to the offense.

The Sixers defense looks like hot junk.

Twitter is losing its most active users.

What if aging weren’t inevitable, but a curable disease?

How the time jumps cost House of the Dragon.

Your song of the day is The Cranberries with Dreams.