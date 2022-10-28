World Series Game 1 game thread

Tonight will be the 118th World Series, but the first time the Philadelphia Phillies have matched up against the Houston Astros. They have played in the post-season before - facing each other in the 1980 National League Championship series when the Astros were still in the Senior Circuit. It was a wild series that saw the Phillies win three-games-to-two before defeating the Royals in the World Series.

This time around the Astros will have the upper hand as a favorite as a team that still has many players from their 2017 championship club. The roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park in Houston, so no complaining, Aaron Boone!

Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies. The 29-year-old had a 3.25 ERA and 2.58 FIP while leading the National League in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Phillies Game 1 World Series lineup vs. Astros. 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX/94WIP.



Schwarber 7

Hoskins 3

Realmuto 2

Harper DH

Castellanos 9

Bohm 5

Stott 6

Segura 4

Marsh 8



Nola RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 28, 2022

Thirty-nine-year-old right-hander Justin Verlander will pitch for the Astros. This will be his fourth World Series (2006, 2012, 2017), but he has struggled, going 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA in seven starts.

Game time is 7:03 CT. You won’t have Joe Buck to kick around anymore, Joe Davis will be on the call with John Smoltz on FOX.