Weekend Rumblings - News for October 29, 2022

An excerpt from Jeff Pearlman’s new book details when Bo Jackson wanted to kill Kevin Seitzer.

“Bo!” screamed Bob Schaefer, the first-base coach. “Bo! Bo! Let him go! Bo!” Jackson wasn’t listening. He was overcome by rage. Too much Kevin Seitzer. His arms, Schaefer recalled, seemed to be growing in thickness by the second. The veins bulged from his left bicep. “The harder I squeezed, his eyes rolled back in his head,” Jackson said. “And the harder they pulled on me, the stiffer my arm got.” By now Seitzer’s feet were off the ground. His face was purplish-blue. “It was like a horror movie,” said Tartabull. “Bo was Jason in Friday the 13th, and Kevin was the camp kid about to be murdered.”

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes Samad Taylor is making his case in the AFL.

In his first stint in the Arizona Fall League, Taylor has flashed some impressive speed, power, and glovework for a possible utility player who can play multiple infield and outfield positions. But like most Royals position prospects, he has struggled with strikeouts this fall, as he has struck out 13 times in 43 plate appearances with the Saguaros. And hence, Royals fans are probably wondering, especially with the 40-man roster deadline looming: Will Royals general manager JJ Picollo deem Taylor worth protecting from the Rule 5 Draft this winter?

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman gives his thoughts on the managerial search.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report is taking a step away from the site.

Kyle Schwarber wins everyone free tacos.

Justin Verlander now has the worst ERA in World Series history.

There are no African-American players in this World Series.

The Dodgers may be eyeing Carlos Correa.

MLB cancels its planned trip to tour in Korea.

The A’s sign infielder Tyler Wade to a minor league deal.

The Cubs make a change at hitting coach.

MLB Trade Values looks at non-tender candidates for each team.

Lauri Markkanen unleashed might be this year’s surprise All-Star.

Don’t expect your car’s safety technology to save you.

How your kids can learn from your mistakes.

Your song of the day is Fleetwood Mac with Hold Me.