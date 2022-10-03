Waters blast boosts Royals to 5-2 win in extras over Cleveland

In their final Monday game of the season, the Royals bested the Guardians 5-2 in a thrilling extra-inning victory. The win is Kansas City’s 65th of the year.

It was Kansas City who opened the scoring in the top of the second on Monday night. With a runner at third and two outs, Drew Waters legged out an infield single to drive in the game’s first run.

In his last 15 games, Waters has sported an on-base percentage north of .360.

The lead, however, was short-lived. In the home half of the third, Cleveland tied it back up on a RBI-ground out from Steven Kwan.

As he’d done more than a handful of times this year, Greinke buckled down to give the staff a quality start. The 38-year-old righty worked through six complete innings and allowed just one earned run. If it wasn’t for a booted grounder at shortstop by Bobby Witt Jr, Greinke could’ve qualified for the win. The right-hander finishes his 2022 campaign with a 3.68 ERA in 137 innings.

Greinke showing off his athleticism.

Michael Massey drove in Kansas City’s second run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth, but the Guardians were quick to answer back.

Bobby beats the throw and the Royals take the lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Cleveland was gifted its best chance to take it’s first lead of the night. Dylan Coleman, who’s been electric since the All-Star break, hit the lead-off batter and spiked two wild pitches — putting a runner at third with nobody out. However, he tight-roped his way out of the jam by striking out the next two and getting Bo Naylor to line out to Michael A. Taylor in center.

Following a perfect frame from Scott Barlow in the ninth, the Royals’ offense was ignited by the blistering bat of Waters. For the third time in the series, Waters launched one over the wall — this one being the biggest in a go-ahead, three-run blast.



Drew Waters with a no-doubter!

Taylor Clarke replaced Barlow in the 10th and slammed the door.

The Royals, 65-95, have two more games to close out the season. Tomorrow, Daniel Lynch faces off with Cal Quantrill.