 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking news Royals hire Matt Quatraro as manager

Filed under:

Royals hire Matt Quatraro as manager

The Rays bench coach becomes the latest Royals skipper.

By Max Rieper
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Royals have hired Rays bend coach Matt Quatraro as manager according to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan and confirmed by the team.

The 48-year-old has interviewed with the White Sox and Marlins this off-season and has been considered in the past for openings with the Athletics, Giants, and Mets. After a short minor league career with the Rays, Quatraro became a coach with them, managing in the minors from 2006 to 2009. He then became the team’s minor league hitting coordinator before moving on to Cleveland’s Major League staff as assistant hitting coach in 2014. He joined Tampa’s big league staff in 2017 as third base coach, then became bench coach in 2018.

Poll

Do you approve of the Matt Quatraro hiring?

view results
  • 95%
    Yes
    (1221 votes)
  • 4%
    No
    (53 votes)
1274 votes total Vote Now

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...