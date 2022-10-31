Royals Rumblings - News for October 31, 2022

The Royals officially name Matt Quatraro their new manager.

“I’m grateful to Mr. Sherman and the ownership group, J.J. and the front office and everyone else with the Royals for this opportunity,” Quatraro said through the Royals. “I already knew the talent on the roster and how great the fans in Kansas City are, and the interview process convinced me that the terrific things I’d heard about the organization’s culture are true. I can’t wait to get started, and for my family to get to Kansas City and be part of that community.”

Lynn Worthy writes the Royals are trying to steal talent from one of the more successful organization, the Rays.

Former Rays coaches who’ve gone on to become managers elsewhere include Minnesota Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli; Washington Nationals manager and 2019 World Series champion Dave Martinez; former Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo; and Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton. Quatraro, who will turn 49 in November, spent 22 of his 26 years in professional baseball in the Rays organization — as a player (seven), minor-league coach (10) and member of the major-league coaching staff (five). “I am absolutely thrilled for ‘Q,’” Rays manager Kevin Cash told the Tampa Bay Times. “He is more than ready for this opportunity to step into the manager role with Kansas City. He is a stand-up person who was always prepared for the team, and his leadership will definitely be missed.”

Sam McDowell writes that the Quatraro hiring shows the Royals are looking outside the organization for answers.

His move to Kansas City does not necessarily mean that success will fly the 1,200 miles northwest along with him. But it means some of the ideas behind it will. And it means the Royals are open to those ideas. They are open to, well, change. This organization has a recent history of hiring people it knows. Baseball is a world, like many others, in which networking and past relationships matter. The Royals have a history of finding their next managers a few offices down in the same hallway. This is a move in a contrasting direction.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter wonders about Logan Porter’s future with the club.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman reviews Scott Barlow’s season.

