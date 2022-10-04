Royals Rumblings - News for October 4, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes how Brady Singer turned his career around.

That’s when the combination analyzing the metrics, mechanical tweaks suggested by pitching coach Cal Eldred and Singer’s ability to make adjustments turned his season around. “I knew the ball wasn’t coming out of my hand the way it usually does,” Singer said. “I knew the metrics on it weren’t the same. Then Cal mentioned it. “After he mentioned it, I went right to it and I could start seeing the ball moving the way I wanted it to and I could start to see a lot more strikes. Command was back, and it was a lot more natural.”

He also writes about how MJ Melendez fared in his rookie season.

“I wish I could have had a little bit better hitting season, being my first season,” Melendez said. “But it what it is. It’s part of the game. It’s baseball. Next year, just come back, have a better season.” Specifically, Melendez said he wants to be “more consistent” and hit for a higher average. Part of the adjustment this season has been learning how to approach at-bats, getting a feel for what big-league pitchers will do in certain counts or certain situations.

Zack Greinke doesn’t know if this will be his last season in Kansas City.

“I’ve enjoyed this season a lot,” Greinke said. “Love the guys here. We miss [former president of baseball operations] Dayton [Moore], not to make a big deal about that, but there’s a lot of good things here. “I wouldn’t say there’s over-the-top amount of talent, but there’s a lot of talented players here. Lot of position players and pitchers. They’re great with my kids. They treat the family good. We like the city. A lot of good things in Kansas City.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown thinks the Royals could turn things around quickly.

I’m looking forward to breaking down the fun part of the 2022 season and looking forward to seeing how there can be the necessary improvements from those aspects to maybe catapult to contention in 2023. I know it seems like a longshot with how far down the Royals are right now, but I still believe there is plenty of actual talent on the pitching staff and if they make the right moves on the coaching staff, we could see big steps. If you need proof, just look in Arizona. They haven’t had a great staff this season, but they hired Brent Strom before 2022 and they’ve seen their team ERA drop from 5.11 last year to 4.29 this year, coming into play yesterday. The right voice can make a big difference.

Salvy celebrated Bobby Witt Jr’s 20 home runs, 30 stolen base season, and Vinnie Pasquantino’s steal last night.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report writes about six Royals prospects to watch in the Arizona Fall League.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals notes that Pasquantino is ending the season on a tear.

Tony LaRussa steps down as White Sox manager for health reasons.

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino tosses seven no-hit innings.

The Phillies reach the post-season for the first time in 11 years as Aaron Nola flirts with a perfect game.

The Blue Jays clinch a playoff spot.

What’s at stake in the final days of the regular season?

The Guardians could be the most interesting team in the post-season.

A look back at the coin flip that saved the Seattle Mariners.

Is Astros pitcher Ryne Stanek an ace?

There is a major scandal in the world of competitive fishing.

The best NFL offenses this year have a good running game.

An obscure software keeps the time on the internet, but who will keep it running?

Tesla’s engineers produced a robot quickly for Elon Musk, but how good is it?

Steve is back for the Blue’s Clues movie.

Your song of the day is DJ Shadow featuring Run the Jewels with Nobody Speak (NSFW language)