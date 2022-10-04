 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Penultimate Game: Royals vs. Guardians

Game 161

By Matthew LaMar
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) throws to first base in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Here we are: October baseball! Ok, fine, it’s because of the offseason’s tumult and not because the Royals have played great and are in the postseason.

But play October baseball they will. October cares not for our human notions. It comes and it goes as it pleases.

It is the second to last game of the year, or the game of one of my favorite words: penultimate, meaning just before last. Daniel Lynch gets one more chance to show he’s boss.

Royals lineup

Guardians lineup

