The Penultimate Game: Royals vs. Guardians

Here we are: October baseball! Ok, fine, it’s because of the offseason’s tumult and not because the Royals have played great and are in the postseason.

But play October baseball they will. October cares not for our human notions. It comes and it goes as it pleases.

It is the second to last game of the year, or the game of one of my favorite words: penultimate, meaning just before last. Daniel Lynch gets one more chance to show he’s boss.

Royals lineup

Daniel Lynch heads to the mound in Cleveland for the penultimate game of our 2022 season.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/jBxHPqqTXC — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 4, 2022

Guardians lineup