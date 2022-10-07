Friday MLB post-season thread

The MLB playoffs start today with the Wild Card round which will include the worst division winners, and the three Wild Cards. All four series will begin today and play each day for the next three days with no off-days, all at the site of the higher seed.

Today we have two great pitching Shanes - McClanahan for the Tampa Bay Rays and Bieber for the Cleveland Guardians. You can watch that right now on ESPN.

At 1:07 CT it will be the Philadelphia Phillies against the St. Louis Cardinals. Zack Wheeler goes for Philly with veteran lefty Jose Quintana for St. Louis on ABC.

At 3:07 CT the Seattle Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays. Luis Castillo goes for the M’s against Alek Manoah on ESPN.

Finally at 7:07 CT its the San Diego Padres in the Big Apple to take on the New York Mets on ESPN. It should be a real pitcher’s duel with Yu Darvish going for San Diego against Mets pitcher Max Scherzer.