Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred have been fired, part of what may mean many changes for the Royals. But we’re still here with Max Rieper, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker on to discuss the firings, who the Royals might look to replace Matheny, and what the Royals might look to do this off-season.

You can follow Max Rieper on Twitter at @maxrieper, Hokius at @hokius, and Greg Walker at @Gregnotcreg.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.