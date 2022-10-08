Weekend Rumblings - News for October 8, 2022

Anne Rogers writes about what the Royals will look for out of their next manager and pitching coach.

“Hearing from our candidates will give us a better idea of where they think we are and maybe can help us set loose expectations,” Picollo said. “But I think we just need to focus on everybody reaching their ceiling of what they can do. … The focus from our manager and pitching coach needs to be a little more process-oriented. “And I’m going to make a conscious effort to try to not talk about winning as much. What do we need to do to win? That’s where these hires are very important.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown gives his thoughts on candidates for the pitching coach vacancy.

I’ll be honest. I don’t really know who is best here. I’m not sure there’s a bad choice on this list. Bannister will be a very popular name with many, but I can’t imagine any of the above being anything but very helpful to the Royals young staff. If they hired any of these 16 candidates, I’d be happy. As is always the case, there are more, but these are some of the top choices I would have if I were picking through a list of candidates. Many are from organizations John Sherman himself as mentioned. I would note that some of these might likely fit better on the development side, which I just don’t know as much about to be able to form a list, but there are plenty of candidates out there.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains reacts to J.J. Picollo’s comments on the free agent market.

I’m going to respectfully disagree with Picollo on not needing a high payroll. First of all, the Royals can, as has been proved in the past, nudge that payroll higher by quite a bit. And as far as good decisions, making good payroll decisions can provide a tremendous impact. Step one: Spend money. Step two: Spend money smartly. As for spending smartly, the Royals haven’t exactly done that in the past. If the Royals want to get better, in addition to hiring quality coaches and implementing a decent pitching program, they should be open to spending some money to fortify the rotation.

Mike Sweeney talked Terrance Gore out of quitting baseball before he became a pinch-runner extraordinaire.

The tears returned to Gore’s face as he replied: “Well, I’m hitting .220 and I’m in A ball.” A resolute Sweeney said, “Terrance you have a gift from God to run like the wind and you are not going to quit on your son or your daughter. You’re not going to quit on your future wife. You’re not going to quit on your teammates. You have a gift that will get you to the big leagues, and I’m not going to let you do it. “I know maybe you didn’t have a father in your life that told you that you’re good enough, but I’m here to tell you that you are.”

Pete Grathoff writes about Whit Merrifeld playing in the post-season for the first time.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes why the Royals are considering Pedro Grifol.

Jose Ramirez blasts the Guardians to a game one win over Tampa Bay.

How the Phillies defied 11 years of pain to stage an improbable ninth-inning comeback against the Cardinals.

Luis Castillo was amazing in shutting out the Blue Jays in a Mariners win.

The Padres bash four home runs in a win over the Mets.

Aaron Boone is still unsure on his Game 1 ALDS starter.

Joe Maddon dishes on why things deteriorated so badly in Anaheim.

The Rangers will consider interim manager Tony Beasley for the full-time job.

Why the Mariners are the team to root for this post-season.

Albert Pujols reveals he nearly retired in June.

Fangraphs has their end-of-the-year top 100 prospect list.

Video surfaces of Draymond Green punching out Jordan Poole in practice.

The Russell Wilson experience is going nowhere for the Broncos.

White noise is the music industry’s latest hit.

People are being scammed by seemingly attractive strangers who strike up online conversations with them.

More service providers are asking for tips - do you have to give it to them?

Your song of the day is The Steve Miller Band with Take the Money and Run.