Wild Card Game thread day 2

It’s another full day of playoff baseball. In the early game, the Cleveland Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays on ESPN 2. Roberto Clemente award nominee Triston McKenzie will take the mound for the Guardians; Tyler Glasnow will pitch for the Rays. Cleveland won the first game of the series and could punch their ticket to the divisional round with another win, today.

At 3:07 CDT the Seattle Mariners will face off against the Blue Jays in Toronto. The Mariners took the first game and will rely on lefty Robbie Ray to lead them to their first post-season series victory in...a long time. The Blue Jays will ask Kevin Gausman to allow them to fight another day. The game will be on ESPN.

Also on ESPN, but starting at 6:37 CDT, the New York Mets will host the San Diego Padres. Blake Snell will attempt to lead the Padres to a series victory while Jacob DeGrom will try to be the playoff ace that Max Scherzer failed to be in the first game.

Finally, at 7:37 CDT, the final Wild Card game of the day will be played when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies. The Philles won the opener and will send ace Aaron Nola to the mound to try to move on. The Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas.

Lineups