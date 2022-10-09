Mets vs. Padres Game 3 Wild Card thread

The Padres touched up starter Max Scherzer in Game 1, but the Mets stormed back with a rally against the Padres bullpen in Game 2 to set up a series-deciding Game 3 tonight in New York.
Joe Musgrove goes for the Padres against Chris Bassitt for the Mets.
Padres’ Game 3 lineup vs. Mets RHP Chris Bassitt:— Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) October 9, 2022
Profar LF
Soto RF
Machado 3B
Bell DH
Cronenworth 2B
Myers 1B
Kim SS
Grisham CF
Nola C
Game 1 vibes.
Winner takes all. #TheseMets— New York Mets (@Mets) October 9, 2022
The game airs on ESPN at 6:07 CT.
