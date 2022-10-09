Mets vs. Padres Game 3 Wild Card thread

The Padres touched up starter Max Scherzer in Game 1, but the Mets stormed back with a rally against the Padres bullpen in Game 2 to set up a series-deciding Game 3 tonight in New York.

Joe Musgrove goes for the Padres against Chris Bassitt for the Mets.

Padres’ Game 3 lineup vs. Mets RHP Chris Bassitt:



Profar LF

Soto RF

Machado 3B

Bell DH

Cronenworth 2B

Myers 1B

Kim SS

Grisham CF

Nola C



Game 1 vibes. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) October 9, 2022

The game airs on ESPN at 6:07 CT.