Mets vs. Padres Game 3 Wild Card thread

Our only do-or-die Game 3 tonight.

The Padres touched up starter Max Scherzer in Game 1, but the Mets stormed back with a rally against the Padres bullpen in Game 2 to set up a series-deciding Game 3 tonight in New York.

Joe Musgrove goes for the Padres against Chris Bassitt for the Mets.

The game airs on ESPN at 6:07 CT.

