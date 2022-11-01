Royals Rumblings - News for November 1, 2022

Vahe Gregorian writes that the Royals had to look outside the organization to hire a manager.

“Creativity and innovation” might as well be in neon, the way I see it, given Sherman’s belief that the franchise needs to be more analytics-oriented than it has been. That was something he stated rather bluntly the day Moore was dismissed: “I think sometimes perhaps the data is not as prominent as it should be in this organization ... We have to make more data-driven decisions.” And “proven record and tangible contributions in two organizations,” including in Cleveland (2014-17) during Sherman’s tenure (2016-19) as minority owner, read to me like an underscoring of a need for fresh voices with different perspectives. All of which makes sense.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown likes the change in approach he has seen from the Royals.

The old Royals would have just gone ahead and hired who they thought they’d want to hire at the start of the cycle. It would be easy to see the Wathan name, and the similarly glowing reports from around the game about Wathan and make that move. And maybe it would work out beautifully, but they have the interview process for a reason and when that process leads them to Quatraro over Wathan, that’s where they headed. Now, as I’ve reported before, the Royals have been described as “enamored” with Quatraro, so it’s not like they completely reversed course, but I just think that’s a good sign that they are going through a different sort of process than we saw for the last couple of hires.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains loves the pick.

It’s going to be fun to see how Quatraro molds this club. His methods and philosophies. How he incorporates the data and analytics while relating to the game situation. It’s a new day for the Royals. A fresh start they’ve so badly needed after these aimless, rebuilding seasons. There’s a sense of purpose here. A desire to move forward. A statement. Yes, this is a home run hire.

The writers at Inside the Royals discuss the Quatraro hiring.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman reviews Ryan O’Hearn’s season.

Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski is a bit old school and a bit new school.

A look at Rhys Hoskins’ long road to the World Series.

Teams using their back-end starters as relievers in the post-season hasn’t gone well.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award winner.

Rob Manfred says MLB revenues will be just shy of $11 billion this year.

The Marlins agree to a multi-year deal with pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr.

The White Sox will interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for their managerial opening.

If Brian Cashman leaves the Yankees, could he turn to the Mets?

A look back at the players who ended their careers in Cleveland.

The XFL is back, announcing new teams and logos.

Inter Miami is close to bringing Lionel Messi to MLS.

What happens when you donate your body for science?

Scientists are gaming out what would happen if aliens made contact with us.

A Friday the 13th prequel is coming to Peacock.

Your song of the day is Death Cab for Cutie with You Can Do Better Than Me.