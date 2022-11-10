Royals add Samad Taylor, Richard Lovelady to roster

The Royals announced they have added infielder Samad Taylor and pitcher Richard Lovelady to the 40-man roster and have designated catcher Sebastian Rivero for assignment. They also officially activated infielder Adalberto Mondesi and pitchers Angel Zerpa and Jake Brentz from the 60-day Injured List.

Taylor was acquired from the Blue Jays at the trade deadline for Whit Merrifield, but missed the last two months of the season with injury. The 24-year-old hit .258/.337/.426 with 9 home runs and 23 steals in 70 games for Triple-A Buffalo and has been playing in the Arizona Fall League. He brings speed and positional versatility as a second baseman and outfielder and should challenge for a roster spot next spring.

Lovelady missed most of the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery, but threw a few innings in the minors towards the end of the season. The 27-year-old left-hander has a 5.62 ERA and 4.37 FIP with 40 strikeouts in 40 2⁄ 3 innings over parts of three seasons with the Royals. He had exemplary numbers in the minors with a 2.44 ERA in 110 2⁄ 3 innings for Omaha with a fastball that sits at 93 mph.

Rivero hit .167/.236/.197 in 73 plate appearances in parts of two seasons with the Royals. The 23-year-old seemed to be a capable defender, but his bat never really developed. The Venezuela native hit .218/.294/.410 with five home runs in 42 games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas this year.

The Royals currently have a full 40-man roster and have until November 15 to add players to protect them from the Rule 5 draft. Pitchers Alec Marsh and TJ Sikkema are among the players likely to be added. They also have until November 18 to decide whether to tender or non-tender players like Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan O’Hearn.