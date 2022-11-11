Royals Rumblings - News for November 11, 2022

Anne Rogers talks to J.J. Picollo about his off-season plans for the team.

“We’re operating right now near capacity with what we want to spend, but that’s where we need to be open-minded in how we can manage and free up some money to change the look of the team a little bit,” Picollo said. “[Royals owner] John [Sherman] has told me, ‘Let’s understand where we are as a team right now, and when the time is right for us to add to the payroll, we’ll do that.’ It’s going to ebb and flow a little bit, but with where we’re at as a team right now, adding an extra $20 million isn’t going to put us at the top. There are other things we need to take care of first before we make that push with the payroll.”

Lynn Worthy writes a preview of what the Royals have to do this off-season.

Center fielder Michael A. Taylor’s name will probably continue to float around in rumors, as it did during last summer’s MLB trade deadline. The Royals were underwhelmed by potential suitors during the summer. They see value in having Taylor as a steady, veteran presence along with star catcher Salvador Perez in the middle of the field and in a lineup with so many young players, who could fall victim to growing pains of adjusting to the majors and the league adjusting to them.

He also writes about what the Royals will look to do to improve the pitching staff.

The Royals would benefit from adding a back-end-quality reliever in order to take pressure off Barlow — someone who can pitch in high-leverage situations. Barlow has been very good in this regard, but the volume of appearances he’s made in recent years is probably unsustainable. Late-inning options aren’t easy to find, but the Royals will be on the lookout for someone who can help lighten Barlow’s load and deepen their bullpen.

Catcher Carter Jensen was named a Carolina League All-Star.

You can vote for Bobby Witt Jr. and Scott Barlow on the All-MLB Team.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about the three most intriguing pitches from the Royals last year.

The Diamondbacks designate former Royals pitcher Tyler Zuber for assignment.

The Giants claim former Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria off waivers.

MLB announces this year’s Silver Slugger Award winners.

Pittsburgh acquires first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the Rays.

The Dodgers are near a one-year deal with Clayton Kershaw.

The Padres sign reliever Robert Suárez to a five-year, $46 million deal.

Cincinnati acquires infielder Nick Solak from the Rangers.

The Marlins hire former Royals outfielder Jon Jay as a coach.

How new rules will affect off-season moves.

MLB creates a new WAR statistic - aWAR.

Fangraphs has the most spectacular boring players of the year.

