Royals Rumblings - News for November 14, 2022

Lynn Worthy caught up with Michael Massey at a promotional event and discussed the new skipper.

“But Q reached out and we had like a 10-minute conversation on the phone, just get to know each other a little bit. I’m assuming most of that will take place at spring training. It was cool that he reached out. I don’t know much about him. Obviously, I looked him up and know what everyone else knows. I’m just excited to get one-on-one or get in a learning environment with him and see how he can help us win.”

Mark Polishuk at MLB Trade Rumors has his Royals Off-season Outlook.

The idea of 2023 as yet another evaluation year probably doesn’t hold much appeal to Royals fans, but it does seem more sensible than blowing things up and relaunching another rebuild, or suddenly spending to build around a young core that may not be stable. Since Quatraro is coming from a Rays team renowned for developing young talent and for mixing and matching roster pieces to create a winning lineup, a managerial change alone might help K.C. get a better sense of which players are surefire building blocks.

He also has a chat with readers.

Ryan 9:07What do you think about a package of Pratto, Taylor, and more (if needed) for young pitching from Miami? Mark P 9:08The Marlins are only trading a premium arm for a real hitting upgrade, not a question mark like Pratto or an all-glove player like Taylor. Not to say that Taylor might be on the radar for Miami if they add bats at other positions, since Taylor is a great defender. But the Fish are also in the same, uh, boat as the Royals as a team looking for some hitting.(And, in a broader sense, as teams still waiting to see what they have with prospects that haven’t yet panned out.)

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about Royals prospects that could be on the move.

Garcia is currently on the 40-man roster and has Minor League options remaining, which gives the Royals some flexibility. However, the Royals currently have a logjam in the infield at the Major League level with Bobby Witt Jr., Nicky Lopez, Adalberto Mondesi, Michael Massey, and perhaps Nate Eaton. (Eaton played some third base at the end of the year.) If the Royals believe that Witt is the shortstop of the future, then that means Garcia most likely will have to move to second, which puts him in a position battle with Lopez and Massey.

Keep hearing Royals would like to bring Zack Greinke back. Sounds like interest is very much mutual. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 13, 2022

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes about outfielders the Royals may want to add to the 40-man roster.

The Astros sign reliever Rafael Montero to a three-year, $34.5 million deal.

The Braves sign reliever Nick Anderson to a one-year deal.

The Phillies reportedly have real interest in free agent Xander Bogaerts.

The Red Sox are one of several teams interested in Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

San Francisco is interested in Japanese free agent pitcher Kodai Senga.

Could the Orioles pursue high-end free agent talent?

The Mariners hire former Fangraphs writer Dave Cameron.

Heston Kjerstad of the Orioles was named Arizona Fall League MVP among other award winners.

Former big league outfielder Chuck Carr dies at age 55.

