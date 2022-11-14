 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bobby Witt Jr. finishes fourth in Rookie of the Year voting

Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez wins the AL award.

By Max Rieper
Seattle Mariners v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Bobby Witt Jr. finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting, behind outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who became the fifth players in Mariners history to win the award. Rodriguez was first on 29 of 30 ballots. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman finished second, and Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan finished third.

Witt finished with 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases in his first season, just the fifth American League rookie to do so in his debut season. But his on-base percentage was just .294 and was plagued with erratic defense, and he finished fifth among all AL rookies in fWAR with 2.3.

Witt received one second-place vote from Kansas City Star writer Vahe Gregorian, and four third place votes. You can see complete voting here. Braves outfielder Michael Harris III edged out teammate Spencer Strider to win National League Rookie of the Year.

Royals to receive Rookie of the Year votes

Player Year Finish
Lou Piniella 1969 1st
Paul Splittorff 1971 5th
Steve Busby 1973 3rd
George Brett 1974 3rd
Rich Gale 1978 4th
Mike Jones 1981 4th
Mark Gubicza 1984 7th
Kevin Seitzer 1987 2nd
Tom Gordon 1989 2nd
Kevin Appier 1990 3rd
Brent Mayne 1992 8th
Bob Hamelin 1994 1st
Jon Nunnally 1995 8th
Tom Goodwin 1995 9th
Jose Rosado 1996 4th
Carlos Beltran 1999 1st
Mark Quinn 2000 3rd
Angel Berroa 2003 1st
Zack Greinke 2004 4th
David DeJesus 2004 6th
John Buck 2004 8th
Brian Bannister 2007 3rd
Joakim Soria 2007 7th
Mike Aviles 2008 4th
Eric Hosmer 2011 3rd
David Lough 2013 8th
Yordano Ventura 2014 6th
Brady Singer 2020 8th

