Bobby Witt Jr. finishes fourth in Rookie of the Year voting

Bobby Witt Jr. finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting, behind outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who became the fifth players in Mariners history to win the award. Rodriguez was first on 29 of 30 ballots. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman finished second, and Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan finished third.
Witt finished with 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases in his first season, just the fifth American League rookie to do so in his debut season. But his on-base percentage was just .294 and was plagued with erratic defense, and he finished fifth among all AL rookies in fWAR with 2.3.
Witt received one second-place vote from Kansas City Star writer Vahe Gregorian, and four third place votes. You can see complete voting here. Braves outfielder Michael Harris III edged out teammate Spencer Strider to win National League Rookie of the Year.
Royals to receive Rookie of the Year votes
|Player
|Year
|Finish
|Player
|Year
|Finish
|Lou Piniella
|1969
|1st
|Paul Splittorff
|1971
|5th
|Steve Busby
|1973
|3rd
|George Brett
|1974
|3rd
|Rich Gale
|1978
|4th
|Mike Jones
|1981
|4th
|Mark Gubicza
|1984
|7th
|Kevin Seitzer
|1987
|2nd
|Tom Gordon
|1989
|2nd
|Kevin Appier
|1990
|3rd
|Brent Mayne
|1992
|8th
|Bob Hamelin
|1994
|1st
|Jon Nunnally
|1995
|8th
|Tom Goodwin
|1995
|9th
|Jose Rosado
|1996
|4th
|Carlos Beltran
|1999
|1st
|Mark Quinn
|2000
|3rd
|Angel Berroa
|2003
|1st
|Zack Greinke
|2004
|4th
|David DeJesus
|2004
|6th
|John Buck
|2004
|8th
|Brian Bannister
|2007
|3rd
|Joakim Soria
|2007
|7th
|Mike Aviles
|2008
|4th
|Eric Hosmer
|2011
|3rd
|David Lough
|2013
|8th
|Yordano Ventura
|2014
|6th
|Brady Singer
|2020
|8th
