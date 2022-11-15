Royals Rumblings - News for November 15, 2022

Jayson Jenks of The Athletic writes about bold moves the Royals could make this winter, including signing Jameson Taillon

Hypothetical contract: Three years, $40 million The case in two words: Need pitching The case in more than two words: Outside of Brady Singer and Greinke, the Royals starters were awful. Eight pitchers made at least four starts. All but Singer (3.23) and Greinke (3.68) had ERAs higher than 5.09. If you’re feeling optimistic, you can convince yourself the Royals, under new leadership, will revamp their pitching department and one of the young trio of Kris Bubic (5.58), Daniel Lynch (5.13) and Jonathan Heasley (5.28) will be better in 2023. Even still, the Royals need help.

Bobby Witt Jr. tells Lynn Worthy he could have played better his rookie year.

“I think I personally could’ve done better,” Witt said during a video conference with reporters. “I think everyone could say they always could do better. ... I always think there’s always room for improvement each and every year. I think this year at the beginning of the year I put a little bit too much pressure on myself.” Witt, 22, said he thinks his early struggles were a good thing for him to go through and learn from for the betterment of his career.

He also talked to Brady Singer about his breakout season.

“I felt like the last two years you’d see good games, then you’d see a bad game,” Singer said. “Then you kind of get stuck where you keep going up and down. But (I was) just trying to ride that wave of good games. … I really enjoyed where I was physically and mentally, just being able to stay on that same track.”

Witt, Singer, and Salvador Perez earned honors from the Royals.

Congratulations to our 2022 team award winners! pic.twitter.com/P0PryyzH2t — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 14, 2022

David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks at players who may be added to the 40-man roster this week, like pitcher Anthony Veneziano.

Veneziano is the one I keep going back and forth on, but lefties who can hit 99 get selected in the Rule 5 and the Royals think they have something with him, so they’re not going to let him go to another team. I personally don’t think he’s a long-term starter, but I think he could be a heck of a relief weapon, maybe as soon as 2023.

Alex Gordon is inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rangers pitcher Martin Perez is likely to accept his Qualifying Offer.

The Rays hire former Rangers GM Jon Daniels as an advisor.

The Cubs release outfielder Jason Heyward.

The Angels reveal Albert Pujols’ role under his personal-services contract.

A look at the top non-tender candidates.

How much should we believe in Dansby Swanson?

The Marlins make history by making Caroline O’Connor president of business operations.

The Nationals release pitcher Seth Romero after a DWI.

Yasiel Puig pleads guilty to lying to federal agents in an illegal gambling investigation.

Are the Buffalo Bills suddenly vulnerable?

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield will sell ear-shaped edibles.

How the crypto meltdown could have been worse.

Is it time to get rid of the leap second?

Steven Spielberg is the latest filmmaker to explore his own childhood with The Fabelmans.

Your song of the day is King Floyd with Groove Me.