A summary of the 2022 SB Nation off-season simulation

We have concluded our annual off-season simulation, where we take 30 fans and let them run MLB teams under real-world conditions, free to make trades ane negotiate free agent contracts. You can read the ground rules here.

I kept track of all the free agent signings, options decisions, and updated team-by-team payrolls in a master sheet you can see here. Here were the 25 largest free agent contracts.

Largest free agent deals Player Team Deal Player Team Deal Aaron Judge NYY 10 years, $500 million Trea Turner NYY 11 years, $420 million Xander Bogaerts PHI 10 years, $416 million Carlos Correa ATL 10 years, $400 million Dansby Swanson STL 8 years, $256 million with incentives Carlos Rodon NYM 8 years, $240 million with an opt out after year three Brandon Nimmo NYM 8 years, $200 million with an opt out after year three Justin Verlander HOU 4 year, $117.5 million deal with a $25 million mutual option and $2.5 million buyout Jacob deGrom SFG 2 years, $110 million with a $25 million club option with a $5 million buyout Kodai Senga SDP 5 years, $100 million Jose Abreu LAD 4 years, $90 million Edwin Diaz NYM 5 years, $90 million Andrew Benintendi CIN 6 years, $72 million Jameson Taillon BAL 4 years, $56 million Willson Contreras HOU 5 years, $56 million Masataka Yoshida SEA 5 years, $52 million Robert Suarez SDP 5 years, $42 million Chris Bassitt BOS 3 years, $60 million Nathan Eovaldi PHI 3 years, $55 million Tyler Anderson LAD 3 years, $53 million with incentives Joc Pederson BAL 3 years, $48 million with incentives Martin Perez TEX 3 years, $45 million Josh Bell SDP 3 years, $39 million Mitch Haniger ARI 3 years, $36 million Rafael Montero HOU 3 years, $34.5 million

Here are what each team’s payroll looks like:

Team-by-team simulation payrolls Team Payroll Team Payroll Mets $292,308,333 Yankees $269,041,818 Padres $267,180,000 Phillies $234,478,333 Braves $214,100,000 Dodgers $213,920,000 Astros $195,800,000 Angels $195,350,000 Giants $194,000,000 Blue Jays $193,983,333 White Sox $184,060,000 Red Sox $182,740,000 Rangers $169,720,000 Cubs $165,000,000 Mariners $156,775,000 Rockies $152,820,000 Cardinals $151,860,000 Nationals $123,251,429 Brewers $120,860,000 Reds $110,740,000 Tigers $108,610,000 Marlins $104,975,000 Twins $93,865,000 Rays $92,300,000 Royals $91,830,000 Diamondbacks $74,660,000 Orioles $71,801,667 Pirates $67,830,000 Guardians $65,880,000 Athletics $57,020,000

Here I have team-by-team transactions as well as what their rosters may look like now. Who did the best? What team looks poised for a championship?