A summary of the 2022 SB Nation off-season simulation

We have concluded our annual off-season simulation, where we take 30 fans and let them run MLB teams under real-world conditions, free to make trades ane negotiate free agent contracts. You can read the ground rules here.
I kept track of all the free agent signings, options decisions, and updated team-by-team payrolls in a master sheet you can see here. Here were the 25 largest free agent contracts.
Largest free agent deals
|Player
|Team
|Deal
|Player
|Team
|Deal
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|10 years, $500 million
|Trea Turner
|NYY
|11 years, $420 million
|Xander Bogaerts
|PHI
|10 years, $416 million
|Carlos Correa
|ATL
|10 years, $400 million
|Dansby Swanson
|STL
|8 years, $256 million with incentives
|Carlos Rodon
|NYM
|8 years, $240 million with an opt out after year three
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|8 years, $200 million with an opt out after year three
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|4 year, $117.5 million deal with a $25 million mutual option and $2.5 million buyout
|Jacob deGrom
|SFG
|2 years, $110 million with a $25 million club option with a $5 million buyout
|Kodai Senga
|SDP
|5 years, $100 million
|Jose Abreu
|LAD
|4 years, $90 million
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|5 years, $90 million
|Andrew Benintendi
|CIN
|6 years, $72 million
|Jameson Taillon
|BAL
|4 years, $56 million
|Willson Contreras
|HOU
|5 years, $56 million
|Masataka Yoshida
|SEA
|5 years, $52 million
|Robert Suarez
|SDP
|5 years, $42 million
|Chris Bassitt
|BOS
|3 years, $60 million
|Nathan Eovaldi
|PHI
|3 years, $55 million
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|3 years, $53 million with incentives
|Joc Pederson
|BAL
|3 years, $48 million with incentives
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|3 years, $45 million
|Josh Bell
|SDP
|3 years, $39 million
|Mitch Haniger
|ARI
|3 years, $36 million
|Rafael Montero
|HOU
|3 years, $34.5 million
Here are what each team’s payroll looks like:
Team-by-team simulation payrolls
|Team
|Payroll
|Team
|Payroll
|Mets
|$292,308,333
|Yankees
|$269,041,818
|Padres
|$267,180,000
|Phillies
|$234,478,333
|Braves
|$214,100,000
|Dodgers
|$213,920,000
|Astros
|$195,800,000
|Angels
|$195,350,000
|Giants
|$194,000,000
|Blue Jays
|$193,983,333
|White Sox
|$184,060,000
|Red Sox
|$182,740,000
|Rangers
|$169,720,000
|Cubs
|$165,000,000
|Mariners
|$156,775,000
|Rockies
|$152,820,000
|Cardinals
|$151,860,000
|Nationals
|$123,251,429
|Brewers
|$120,860,000
|Reds
|$110,740,000
|Tigers
|$108,610,000
|Marlins
|$104,975,000
|Twins
|$93,865,000
|Rays
|$92,300,000
|Royals
|$91,830,000
|Diamondbacks
|$74,660,000
|Orioles
|$71,801,667
|Pirates
|$67,830,000
|Guardians
|$65,880,000
|Athletics
|$57,020,000
Here I have team-by-team transactions as well as what their rosters may look like now. Who did the best? What team looks poised for a championship?
