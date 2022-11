Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Alex Duvall discuss this week’s 40-man roster decisions, and the move to re-sign Ryan O’Hearn to a one-year deal. Plus a recap of the off-season simulation where Matthew ran the Royals and Alex ran the Chicago Cubs, plus a few thoughts on downtown baseball.

You can follow Max Rieper on Twitter at @maxrieper, Matthew LaMar at @LaMar_Matt, and Alex Duvall at @RoyalsFarm.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.