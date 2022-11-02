Royals Rumblings - News for November 2, 2022

After the original game time was rained out, the Phillies delighted their home crowd with a dong-fueled 7-0 win in Game 3 of the World Series.

A local angle in this World Series:

We are also wishing Nebraska native, Alec Bohm, good luck.



Bohm competed in our 2015 Home Run Derby, as one of two Nebraska high schoolers picked! pic.twitter.com/aaaG5i1Z8X — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) October 28, 2022

This year’s Gold Glove winners include 14 first-timers, and Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight.

After hiring Pedro Grifol as manager, the White Sox also hired Charlie Montoyo as bench coach.

MLB Super 2 status is set at 2 years, 128 days.

The Angels do not appear to be willing to trade Shohei Ohtani this winter.

The TV rights dispute between the Nationals and Orioles is hampering the prospect of the former team being sold.

Wealthy dingus Elon Musk thinks charging $8/mo for a verified account is the way forward for his newly-acquired Twitter.

A few Taylor Swift things: her songs are in all 10 spots on the top of Billboard’s Hot 100, which no one has ever done before. She announced a tour! And one stop will be in Kansas City at Arrowhead! Tickets will be relatively affordable when they go on sale November 15, and here’s how to start the process of trying to get them.

Question of the day is not from Reddit, but just my brain: how do you decide what music to listen to each day?

SOTD: Taylor Swift - Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve